Raiders Of The Lost Ark Gets A 4K Standalone Release In June

Raiders of the Lost Ark is getting yet another release on disc, this time a standalone 4K Blu-ray release on June 14th. This is the first time it will be available outside of the Indiana Jones 4K box set and comes in a nifty Steelbook featuring artwork we have seen a bazillion times. It also includes a poster this time, however! Nothing new on the disc, which is a shame. You can see the latest release of Raiders of the Lost Ark below.

Raiders of the Lost Ark 4K Steelbook Details

"Relive all the edge-of-your-seat excitement in director Steven Spielberg's cinematic classic starring Harrison Ford as legendary hero Indiana Jones. Also starring Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, and Alfred Molina, Raiders of the Lost Ark continues to delight audiences of all ages with its thrilling, globe-trotting adventure. Available individually on 4K Ultra HD for the first time, the Raiders of the Lost Ark SteelBook is the first of four planned limited-edition releases of each Indiana Jones movie. Fans of the franchise can look forward to collecting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on July 12, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on August 16, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull on September 20. With exclusive packaging celebrating the iconic original theatrical artwork, these collectible releases are sure to be a hit with fans. The films are presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® audio*. Each SteelBook also includes access to a digital copy of the corresponding movie, as well as a mini-poster reproduction."

I feel like I have purchased this film like 17 times already, so I am good on this one. Neat for those who don't want to buy the whole franchise and just want this one though.