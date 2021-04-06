The Expendables Star Suggests 4th Film Could Start Filming This Year

If you were holding out hope for another film in the action-packed The Expendables franchise, you're sort of in luck! In a pandemic, where the box office isn't back up to running at a normal pace (Godzilla vs Kong is a nice, slow start and patience is key) it's hard to know where many films stand.

In many ways, it could make it harder to get original films made, with studios opting for box-office grabs. Conversely, the dry spell might make some studios more selective about films that they aim to invest in, as big franchises require big budgets, and essentially, big risk. The next few years will bring some form of change to productions, but one that caught many by surprise was the talk that The Expendables could live on with a fourth film after years of ambiguity.

On a budget of nearly $100 million, The Expendables 3 raked in a little over $200 million, losing almost $100 million from the total of The Expendables 2. Because the action franchise has a long list of veteran actors kicking ass for the masses, it had left some wondering if a trilogy might be the way to go. Luckily, according to one of the film's stars, there's potential for something more… and sooner rather than later!

In an on-camera interview on The Jenna Ben Show, franchise actor Randy Coture discussed the future of The Expendables, explaining, "It sounds like we're gonna get to do [Expendables] 4. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [Expendables] 4 and they're planning to schedule filming for Expendables 4 for this/next fall. So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of, and then it [the previous script] got away. You just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes…"

A weird business indeed!