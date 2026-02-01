Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, Return to Silent Hill, silent hill

Return to Silent Hill Director Has One More Story in Mind

Christophe Gans, director of Return to Silent Hill, says that he'd like to return to the franchise for at least one more story.

After two entries and nearly two decades since the release of the first film, Silent Hill has finally found its way back to cinemas. The last time we saw the franchise was in 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, which landed with weak reviews and very modest numbers, leaving the franchise feeling dormant for more than a decade. Now Return to Silent Hill has arrived as a soft reboot inspired by Silent Hill 2, giving the horror series a fresh shot at the big screen.

Director Christophe Gans, who also made the original 2006 film (and sat out Revelation), has even returned to steer this new chapter. Now, while speaking with Variety, he made it clear that coming back was not just about nostalgia, and that he still sees real potential for more stories in this world.

Return to Silent Hill Director Hopes This Latest Installment Isn't the End

He explains, "If I have the opportunity, we'll come back to Silent Hill once more. I'm not looking at Silent Hill only as a great video game. I'm looking at it as a piece of modern art. It has something really edgy and experimental. I will adapt another chapter because there are some that are extremely good, something very different from the first film, and now Return to Silent Hill. I like this world, and I can see that plenty of people are thinking I'm doing a pretty good job."

Return to Silent Hill follows James Sunderland, an artist crushed by grief who returns to the town after receiving a letter from his lost love Mary. Once there, he finds Silent Hill almost abandoned, buried in fog and ash, and crawling with creatures that seem pulled from his own guilt and trauma. Jeremy Irvine plays James, while Hannah Emily Anderson tackles multiple roles linked to Mary, including the doppelganger Maria. Evie Templeton also appears as Laura, a young girl James encounters in the town.

Financially, the picture is more complicated. Return to Silent Hill cost about $23 million to produce and has earned roughly $19.3 million worldwide so far. Reviews have also been fairly harsh, which could make a quick green light for another sequel harder to secure. Even so, Silent Hill has always been a series that gathers its cult audience over time. With the games themselves in the middle of a revival, and Gans openly talking about treating the material like a special acquisition, it feels risky to claim that this is actually the final chapter.

If Return to Silent Hill can find its footing beyond opening weekend, the odds of one more chapter might be better than the early numbers suggest. Would you like to see another Silent Hill adventure?

