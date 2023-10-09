Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Saw X Producers on Tapping Into Legacy Characters

Two producers behind the recent Lionsgate horror flick Saw X are revealing why they chose to include the return of two franchise characters.

With Saw X out now, we've officially been given ten cinematic Saw stories to unpack, including nearly two decades of gruesome traps and bloody terror. So even while there's always a chance to move forward and create something new, sometimes fans are more attached to the prospect of seeing a few familiar faces pop up. Now, according to the film's producers, here's why Saw X opted to tell a side story focused on a few recurring Saw staples.

Why Saw X Included the Return of Two Franchise Icons

While talking to Entertainment Weekly to promote the release of Saw X, producer Oren Koules discussed the choice to bring back Jigsaw's fan-favorite apprentice, telling them, "It's after Saw I, and [Amanda's] lived through the trap. She's been reborn or whatever, so time-wise, it worked. She's a character that the fans absolutely adore, and so it seemed natural to have the two of them together again." Elsewhere in the interview, fellow Saw X producer Mark Burg also explained that this was also a chance to incorporate the increasing popularity of franchise actor Tobin Bell more than previous Saw entries had ever explored, noting, "I think Tobin has more screen time in this movie than the last five, six movies combined, easily. He opens the movie, he's through the whole movie, and he ends the movie."

The film's official synopsis explains: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

Saw X is also directed by Kevin Greutert, and a cast that includes Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Michael Beach, Octavio Hinojosa, Paulette Hernández, and Joshua Okamoto. The film is currently in theaters just in time for Halloween.

