Scener Exec Talks Live Snyder Cut Watch Party with Snyder Himself

This week Jason chats with Joe Braidwood, co-founder and chief operating officer at Scener, a watch party platform that synchronizes streaming entertainment with video chat. Scener announced a partnership with HBO Max to host an exclusive fan screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Featuring a live video discussion with Snyder himself, fans can grab their virtual seats today for the 4 pm PDT / 7 pm EDT March 18 watch party by heading to snydercut.scener.com.

Braidwood talked about the growth of video party apps like Scener during the Pandemic and the implications for the video future.

Says the announcement:

Fans Joining the "Zack Snyder's Justice League" Watch Party Will Enjoy: A Live Video Chat Hosted by Zack Snyder: Fans can hear from the director himself as he introduces the film and chats live throughout the viewing in a moderated discussion with fans and a list of VIP invited guests.

Synchronized Playback for a High-Quality Co-Watching Experience: Scener synchronizes the streaming movie with the live chat features to enable an even more immersive viewing experience for desktop users where fans can share real-time reactions.

A Virtual Destination to Build Community with Fans: Attendees can make connections and build community with other like-minded Scener users to come back and stream other DC and HBO Max content in the future.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.