Scream 2 Coming To 4K Blu-ray For Halloween

Scream 2 is coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 4th, so one week from today, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release. Scream as a series is riding a high this year, as the fifth installment came out to good reviews and big box office earlier this year, and a sixth installment is being filmed as we speak for release in 2023. Before those, though, we got a sequel filmed and released within a year of the first. That did more harm than good, really, as this is probably the worst of the franchise, depending on how you feel about part three. Check out the cover for the Steelbook release of the film below, as well as the full list of special features.

Scream 2 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"Away at college, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) thought she'd finally put the shocking murders that shattered her life behind her… until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel. Now, as history eerily repeats itself, ambitious reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Deputy Dewey (David Arquette), and other SCREAM survivors find themselves trapped in a terrifyingly clever plotline where no one is safe or beyond suspicion."

Bonus Content:

Audio Commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena, and Editor Patrick Lussier

Deleted Scenes (with optional commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena, and Editor Patrick Lussier)

Outtakes

Featurette

Music Videos

Master P – "Scream"

Kottonmouth Kings – "Suburban Life"

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Kinda cool that this is getting the 4K treatment, though. That stage play ending should really pop on a large-screen TV. All kidding aside, I know a lot of people who have been hoping that they could get the full series on 4K, and now they will be one step closer. Look for Scream 2 on 4K next week.