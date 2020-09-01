Scream 5 Adds The Boys Jack Quaid To The Cast

Scream 5 is has found its star. The Boys Jack Quaid has joined on to star in the film. He follows Jenna Ortega (You, Jane The Virgin), who has hopped on to play a role in the movie as well. They join newcomer Melissa Barrera and the returning David Arquette and Courtney Cox as Dewy and Gail Weathers, respectfully. Spyglass Media Group will team with Paramount Pictures to release the fifth installment in the horror franchise. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will make the film, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the script. Series creator Kevin Williamson will also be executive producing. The film will go in front of cameras this summer, with Scream 5 being released on January 22nd, 2022, with the film going in front of cameras next year. More casting announcements will follow soon, including who else may return. Variety had the news.

Who Else Will Be Back For Scream 5?

"We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We're absolute mega fans of her work, and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!" Said Radio Silence on the deal to bring Cox back. Returning producer Kevin Williamson had this to say about the franchise returning: "I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next 'Scream,'" Williamson said. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive, and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. 'Ready or Not' was my favorite horror film of last year, and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the 'Scream' universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

It remains to be seen how many of the cast from the previous four films will return, but you can bet they will be aiming for as many as they can get. They have already had discussions at least with series star Neve Campbell. For a series like Scream that is all about clowning around the genre, it only seems fitting to get as many as they can.