Scream 7 Casting Director on Picking the Perfect Ghostface

The casting director of the upcoming film Scream 7 shares a few insights into the casting process for the all-important Ghostface role.

Article Summary Scream 7 is set to release on February 27, 2026, bringing back the original protagonist, Sidney Prescott.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise roles, with Mason Gooding returning as Chad Meeks-Martin.

New faces like Isabel May and Celeste O'Connor join the Scream 7 cast for fresh excitement.

Casting director Rich Delia discusses the nuanced process of selecting the perfect Ghostface actor.

In 2026, the Scream franchise will return with its seventh installment (currently referred to as Scream 7), slated for release on February 27, 2026. And as expected, fans are already buzzing with excitement and speculation about the new movie after learning that the story returns to the original Scream protagonist.

While the official plot details are still under wraps, we do know that the film will include the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox, who will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers. The film will also bring back Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, with several fresh faces, including Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner.

Scream 7 Casting Director Says Ghostface Actor Comes Down to the Story

Now, Rich Delia, the casting director for Scream 7, shared some insights with The Direct, highlighting the excitement around new and returning actors. "I was lucky enough to work on the last two Scream films, so I've had a little experience with casting a few actors as Ghostface. And it's always different, depending on the story and the tone. Delia continues, "So, depending on where they fit into the story, or looking at how I can either mess with audience expectations, present a red herring, you know, pick someone that you would never expect. Ghostface kind of fits into each iteration of Scream differently, and so you're just looking for however the casting can elevate or subvert the audience's expectations of who that might be."

With so many familiar faces returning and new actors joining the cast, the pressure is on for Scream 7 to deliver a cohesive and thrilling story. However, given the franchise, our expectations are certainly high. One thing is for sure, though: Ghostface is back, and the Scream franchise is preparing itself to deliver another heart-pounding experience.

