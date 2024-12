Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Ghostface, scream 7

Scream 7 Adds Celeste O'Conner To Growing Cast

Scream 7 has added Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actress Celeste O'Conner to the growing cast of the film. Production should start soon.

Sydney Prescott returns with her daughter, played by Isabel May.

Christopher Landon exits, creating buzz amid lead actress departures.

Fan favorites Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown may return.

Scream 7 has added Celeste O'Conner (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) to the cast, as production is starting to ramp up. She joins Neve Campbell and Isabel May, who will play the returning Sydney Prescott and her daughter. Still no word on who else might be back in the film from the original set of movies or the recent hit sequels, though there has been talk about Courtney Cox being back once again as Gail. The news of the casting was reported by Deadline. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Should Start Filming Early Next Year

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

I do hope they bring back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. I really enjoyed them in part six, and it would be a shame if they lost out after all the hoopla that happened.

