Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Soundtracks | Tagged: ice nine kills, mckenna grace, scream 7, Twisting The Knife

Scream 7: Ice Nine Kills 'Twisting The Knife' W/ McKenna Grace Out Now

Ice Nine Kills have released the video and single for their song from Scream 7, featuring Mckenna Grace. Hear 'Twisting The Knife' now.

Article Summary Ice Nine Kills drop new single "Twisting The Knife" featuring McKenna Grace for Scream 7 soundtrack.

The official music video for "Twisting The Knife" is now live after days of teasers and social media buzz.

Scream 7 honors its horror roots by bringing back a killer soundtrack alongside an all-star returning cast.

No advance Scream 7 screenings will be held; all surprises revealed on release day next week.

Scream 7 opens next week, and as one of the horror franchises that brought back the movie soundtrack in 1996, it seems fitting that this new installment is doing the same. Powerhouse metal band Ice Nine Kills has contributed 'Twisting The Knife' to the soundtrack, and it features Mckenna Grace, who also stars in the film. The video for the song was released this afternoon after a few days of teasers and is now available to stream wherever you stream music.

Scream 7 Brings Back The Tie In Song

Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick. Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

Critics and fans will not be able to attend any advance screenings of Scream 7, as Neve Campbell herself broke the news that, to keep the film's surprises secret, no screenings will be held before it opens next week. You can take that two ways, either it's the secret thing, or it's bad, and they don't want people to know before they head to the theater. We only have to wait one more week to find out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!