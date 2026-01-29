Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: kevin williamson, paramount, scream 7

Scream 7: Kevin Williamson On Returning 7 Directing New Installment

Scream 7 is a month away, and Kevin Williamson is the focus of a new featurette, talking about returning to the franchise.

Scream 7 is set to release in just a few weeks, and a new featurette with Kevin Williamson on returning to the franchise has been released. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick. He certainly seems excited from that featurette.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

I am still not convinced this won't be terrible. Those trailers and TV spots make this look like a TV movie, a problem many Paramount projects have had as of late. I am about ready to leave the legacy cast behind. I was much more interested in the new generation that starred in the last two films and where they seemed to be heading with that story, but we all know what happened there. No matter how you feel about that and how it played out, it is hard to argue that it would not have been the more exciting direction. I am just not that interested in Ghostface running around and being clumsy while chasing Neve and Courtney anymore. Let this era pass and bring us fresh blood, and I will be more excited. Be careful out there on social media as well- there are spoilers everywhere.

Scream 7 will be in theaters on February 27.

