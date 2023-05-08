Scream Producer Talks Sidney Prescott's Role in the Iconic Franchise Scream VI producer William Sherak is giving fans hope that Sidney Prescott is still integral to the long-running horror franchise.

The Scream franchise has spawned six films and more than $900 million at the box office, with its newest and fiercest entry just barely falling short of earning its biggest profit in more than two decades. Regardless, the spectacular film garnered close to $170 million, a solid approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even some of the most promising praise from casual viewers and franchise advocates.

Now that the film is officially out to purchase via Digital or to exclusively stream Paramount+, one of the producers behind Scream VI is addressing the absence of fan-favorite final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and where her story goes from here.

Sidney is Still Scream Royalty (Obviously)

When speaking to Comic Book, Scream VI producer William Sherak was asked about Campbell's celebrated role and confirmed that she's very much a part of its DNA. Sherak explains, "Yes, and I think a Scream movie can always have Sidney Prescott in it. When that information came to us, you don't look at it the way you're thinking. It's much more, 'This is the story we were telling.' Sidney can fit into any Scream movie; she's Sidney Prescott. And that just wasn't in the cards we were able to play with. So we got to tell this amazing story, and the guys crafted it brilliantly. But if Sidney Prescott's in a Scream movie, Sidney Prescott fits that Scream movie. We have that luxury. We have the luxury of a character you can always make work in this franchise."

In Scream VI, fans were still met with the return of Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers and the overwhelmingly exciting addition of Scream 4 fan favorite Hayden Panettiere, who also expressed interest in returning – which means that all of our legacy characters are just waiting for Ghostface to make a move.

All things considered, would you like to see a Sidney comeback story in future entries?