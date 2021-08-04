Radio Silence Team Talks Scream Accessibility for Two Audiences

Each passing day is one day closer to the return of Scream, and thankfully, the directors of the upcoming horror film have given us a little more to appease our appetite for all things Ghostface.

The long-established, immersive Scream fan site Hello Sidney has been a staple for hardcore Scream fans, with behind-the-scenes details, set photos, and everything a devoted Scream fan thrives on – and more recently, the site is offering up exclusive details about the upcoming return to Woodsboro.

In the second installment of their informative three-part conversation with Radio Silence team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, we learned that Scream is going to be rated 'R' much like the four previous films. Still, that Scream will walk a fine line between nostalgia content and a fresh-faced horror for younger genre fans.

In regards to that duality of audiences, Gillett notes, "With all the Scream movies, legacy is very front and center. And they all build so successfully on one another while also being totally original in their own right. And, that was something that, from the start, we knew was going to be essential in this work, and that was a love letter to all the movies and, of course, to [Wes Craven]. But also was going to take some of its own unique risks."

In the interview, the trio also notes that just because they want this to feel accessible to any new moviegoer, they have full intentions of using referential, witty commentary on the genre as a whole. Though we know it won't be nearly as 'meta' focused with horror film references, it comes as a comfort to know that there's still going to be at least a little conversation about the state of horror – with a lot of Scream 1-4 references sprinkled throughout the film.

"We have a ton of easter eggs in [Scream]" "so many little moments and nods, and things that are big, little, tiny, that all tie into the previous four." Bettinelli-Olpin tells the site, adding, "Lots of things to look for, but if you don't catch those things, it doesn't take away from your experience." In response to his co-director's sentiments, Gillett teases, "If you're a Scream fan, there's a lot to unpack."

Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid, with a release slated for January 14, 2022.