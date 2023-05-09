Scream VI Scribe Breaks Down Gale's Action-Heavy Chase Sequence The writers of Scream VI recently broke down what made them most excited to tackle Gale's high-stakes scene in the newest entry.

Scream is always known to bring the heat with its tense, nail-biting chase sequences and cat-and-mouse exchanges, with big names like Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all contributing to some of the franchise's most noteworthy moments.

In the new Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group film, Cox's character Gale Weathers gets yet another impeccable face-off and phone call with the masked killer that feels like a long time coming – but the perfect sixth installment's screenwriting duo knows that something as epic as Ghostface vs. Gale requires delicacy.

Gale's Big Moment in Scream VI

When asked about the prospect of giving Gale an immersive moment in Scream VI, co-writer James Vanderbilt tells Comic Book Movies, "It was such a gift to be able to do that. I think Guy and I really got excited about the fact there have been six movies, and she's never had a phone call. We were like, 'That's crazy!' It's a wonderful opportunity for us, and Courtney loves these movies. She's so good in them and such a good actor, so you just know she's going to deliver. The idea of building this mini-movie and this full meal where we let her go for it, both with all of the dialogue and the action we throw at her."

The Scream VI scribe adds, "We really wanted to scare you and make you think this might be it for her. People have had such a connection to that character over the last 26 years; it was important to us to push that to the limit. One thing I love about Scream movies is that they're scary but also really emotional. Courtney really delivered on that for us in spades."

Scream VI is available to stream now on Paramount+, along with the option to purchase the film digitally.