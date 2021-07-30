Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Poster and Featurette

Despite the massive amount of drama currently following Marvel and Disney, another movie is still on the horizon. Disney has released a new featurette and poster for the upcoming Shang-Chi, and The Legend of the Ten Rings today talks a bit about the plotline of the movie and what we are going to be exploring. We also get to hear a bit from the cast about what it was like making this production. The buzz around this Marvel movie appears to be about what you would expect from something based on an entirely new character, but the hypocrisy of Disney criticizing Scarlett Johansson for being angry that she didn't get a new contract for Black Widow by using the pandemic while also saying that this one is going to be released in theaters cannot be ignored.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Destiny Featurette | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlYYWLOTqIM&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Need | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COGg-Vjauwo&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.