Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director On The Future Of The Franchise The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is discussing his hopes for the future of the franchise and the next genre he hopes to try.

Shazam! is getting a sequel titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods which will be hitting theaters next week and potentially marking the end of an era for the titular hero. That is if DC chooses to remove the character from their plans, helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Now, ahead of the film's release, the two-time Shazam! director David Sandberg is expressing some interest in returning for more. However, he's also prepared to move on if things tend to get shaken up for the current DC universe.

When asked by Uproxx about his insight into a third Shazam! film, or if he's interested in continuing with the DC franchise, the director notes, "I don't know what the exact plans are. I mean, for me, I take it just one movie at a time. When we did the first one, I didn't expect to do a second one, but that still happened. So we'll see. I mean, for right now, I'm just like, I just want to make a little horror movie or something now. I just did two [Shazam! movies] in a row. But, I mean, if they want to do more, hey, I'm open to it. Let's talk. But we'll see."

Plenty of Shazam Stories Still Remain Accessible

When the publication pressed further about potential ideas or storylines in the mix, Sandberg eventually added, "There's certainly much more you can do. I mean with the Shazam and the family. And there are a lot of great villains from the Shazam universe as well. I'd love to see more with Mr. Mind, not just because I do the voice for him. But I mean, he's just such a unique character because it's silly in one way because he's just a little worm. But he is really intelligent and dangerous, and he has other forms as well. He can Hyperfly form and things like that in the comics."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will get a theatrical release on March 17, 2023.