Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Releases First trailer At SDCC Hall H Panel

Shazam: Fury of the Gods kicked off the WB panel at SDCC in Hall H today, and just now the first trailer for the film dropped. The entire loveable cast from the first film is back, as well as a few surprises. Go ahead and hit play on the new trailer below.

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Synopsis

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Shazam; Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman ("This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans ("White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews ("The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga"). The film is directed by David F. Sandberg ( "Annabelle: Creation") and produced by Peter Safran ("Aquaman," "The Suicide Squad"). It is written by Henry Gayden ("Shazam!," "There's Someone Inside Your House") and Chris Morgan ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "The Fate of the Furious"), based on characters from DC;Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens this Christmas.