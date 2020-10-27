Armie Hammer and Jennifer Lopez to Star in Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are joining forces for Lionsgate's upcoming action-comedy hybrid, Shotgun Wedding.

The film is described by Deadline as, "It follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

Shotgun Wedding is currently said to be directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore, and the screenplay is said to be penned by both Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce, in addition to Nuyorican Productions' Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina (with Courtney Baxter overseeing Nuyorican Productions.) Ryan Reynolds is also said to be executive producing alongside George Dewey — James Myers and Scott O'Brien are supervising the production of Shotgun Wedding on behalf of Lionsgate, and the film is currently expected to enter production starting in 2021 with an unknown timeframe for release (just like every movie announced in a post-2020 world.)

In a press release, Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group shared, "Jennifer and Armie's irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action-comedy, they are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can't take your eyes off them."

If there's one thing we know about both actors, it's that neither name is new to any rom-com elements of a film, so this casting choice could create zany chemistry that will be… interesting to see in an action film.

