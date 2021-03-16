Snatch Hits 4K Blu-ray On June 1st, A Must-Add To The Collection

Snatch is far and away Guy Ritchie's best film and one of the best films of the 2000s. We are finally getting it released on 4k Blu-ray on June 1st, and this will be THE edition of this one to own. Remastered from the original camera negative and featuring new Dolby Atmos tracks from a combination of the US and UK releases of the film, Snatch will look and sound better than it ever has. Features include an excellent Ritchie commentary, along with some other BTS fodder and trailers and such. Check out full details and the cover below.

Snatch Is A Masterpiece

"Guy Ritchie, writer/director of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, delivers another awe-inspiring directorial masterpiece, Snatch – an edgy and hilarious film about a diamond heist gone wrong, a colorful Irish gypsy-turned-prizefighter…and a very temperamental dog. In the heart of gangland, two novice unlicensed boxing promoters, Turkish (Jason Statham) and Tommy (Stephen Graham), get roped into a rigged bare-knuckle fight with local kingpin/villain and fellow boxing promoter Brick Top (Alan Ford). But all goes wrong when wild-card Irish gypsy boxer One Punch Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt) starts playing by his own rules, and the duo find themselves heading for a whole lot of trouble. Meanwhile, Franky Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro) and his stolen 86-carat diamond have gone missing in London. Head honcho Avi (Dennis Farina) hires local legend Bullet Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones) to find them, launching everyone into a spiral of double-crossing vendettas and events, most of them illegal."

Here is the big list of features:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly Remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with HDR10

All-new Dolby Atmos tracks, for both the US and original UK audio + original theatrical US & UK English 5.1

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Director & Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

"Making Snatch" Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Video Photo Gallery and More!