Some Of Spider-Man [And Venom] Are Finally Swing Onto Disney+ Soon Five of the Spider-Man movies plus Venom are swinging onto Disney+. Four will be available tomorrow, while two more will drop on May 12th.

When it comes to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, they had a bit of a contentious relationship at first. Sony and the first trilogy of Spider-Man movies were part of the 1-2-3 punch that helped kick off the superhero boom we live in today. They tried to revive the series in 2012 with a new actor but only got two entries in before things started to fall apart. It seemed that Sony didn't quite know what they were doing or what to do with the talented casts they were putting together. So they decided it was time to play nice with Marvel Studios, and Spider-Man officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That version of Peter Parker was the only version up until Spider-Man: No Way Home when it was revealed that not only were the two previous versions of the character canon in their own universes, but the Venom film that was a box office smash but wasn't exactly critically beloved, was also canon in its own world. The multiverse is real, so everything can be canon. It was only a matter of time before the previous Spider-Man movies would make the move to Disney+, and it seems that the move is now.

According to a press release sent out by Disney, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man will all make the jump to Disney+ on April 21st. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom will make the jump on May 12th. The release also makes the point to say that "additional titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year." So we can expect to see The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home also make the jump by the end of the year. After No Way Home, it makes sense for these movies to have a home on Disney+ because even if they exist tangentially, they are connected. The two previous versions of Spider-Man are fascinating watches for all of their highs [Spider-Man 2 is still one of the best the genre has ever produced, don't @ me]. The lows [the Amazing series had some excellent casting decisions that were kneecapped by terrible scripts, still don't @ me]. Disney released a TV spot and rebranded posters for the occasion.

Full Spider-Man And Venom Press Release

Today, Disney+ announced that six Spider-Man™ films will be launching on the streaming service in the U.S. this spring, giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place. The first Spider-Man™ films "Spider-Man™," "Spider-Man™ 2," "Spider-Man™ 3," and "The Amazing Spider-Man™" will be made available to subscribers on April 21, 2023. "Spider-Man™: Homecoming" and "Venom" will join the service on May 12, 2023.

Spider-Man™ (2002) – Available April 21, 2023

Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself "Spider-Man," he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain "Green Goblin."

Spider-Man™ 2 (2004) – Available April 21, 2023

In "Spider-Man 2™," Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled "Doc Ock." When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Spider-Man™ 3 (2007) – Available April 21, 2023

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin – as well as the enemy within himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man™ (2012) – Available April 21, 2023

A teenage Peter Parker grapples with both high school and amazing super-human crises as his alter-ego Spider-Man.

Spider-Man™: Homecoming (2017) – Available May 12, 2023

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Venom (2018) – Available May 12, 2023

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers – transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?

Additional titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.