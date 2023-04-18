Sonic the Hedgehog Actor Responds to Possible Jim Carrey Departure Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz recently offered his thoughts on the possible departure of Jim Carrey due to his potential retirement

Paramount Pictures' cinematic adaptation of the popular Sega franchise Sonic the Hedgehog has turned into a success story that was far from guaranteed, considering its bumpy path to creation. For starters, the film's first trailer was highly discussed for all the wrong reasons, leading to a massive special effects overhaul before finding a solid fanbase. Then, the film's sequel somehow managed to become an even bigger hit — causing the studio to rapidly greenlight a third entry and spin-off series.

However, talk of star Jim Carrey's possible retirement has since caused many to wonder where that could leave the franchise, considering his all-important role as the primary antagonist of the Sonic universe.

Maintaining Hope for Carrey's Return in the Upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film

That said, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz was recently asked about the unfortunate discussions surrounding Carrey's rumored departure from the rather successful franchise (due to his interest in opting for retirement). The actor shared his thoughts by revealing, "I know! I was doing press with him last time when that came out, while we were doing press. I hope he doesn't retire because I love Jim Carrey. I can't imagine a world where we're watching films and Jim Carrey isn't in them, but I understand him and the idea of him being like, 'You know what? I've done so much already that maybe…' You know, he deserves to do whatever he wants. But my comedic heart, I was like, 'Man, it's too fun to see him as Robotnik.' So I hope he comes back. I hope we all get to come back."

Schwartz eventually goes on to manifest his own hopes for the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog by adding, "It would be wonderful if, in the next couple of months, we saw an article that said all of us are coming back. That would make me very, very happy. So let's cross our fingers and hope so. Because how fun? Sonic 3 with all these guys, and then we have Shadow? Come on. I hope he's there. It would make me sad if Jim Carrey wasn't there."

Both installments of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog films are currently available to watch on Paramount+.