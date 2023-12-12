Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Sony | Tagged: dakota johnson, Madame Web, sony

Madame Web Posters Revealed With February Release Looming

Madame Web has a pair of new posters, as Sony begins to gear up for the release of the first superhero film of 2024.

Madame Web has a couple of new posters as Sony begins to ramp up the reveals from their big Spidey-Verse film. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott, the film will introduce many new characters to the live-action Spider-Verse. The film is directed by SJ Clarkson from a script by Clarkson and Claire Parker. This was initially slated to be released after Kraven The Hunter, but that film was delayed to later in 2024, thanks to the dual strikes in Hollywood this year. Now, this film kicks off a big superhero year for Sony, as they are one of the only studios really releasing any superhero fare in 2024.

Madame Web Looks Like It Could Be Fun

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

The more I have seen the trailer from this film, and after all the memes, I think Sony needs to lean more into that part of fandom. The part that loved the two Venom movies as silly comedies and propelled them to the grosses they took in. I don't think Madame Web looks particularly bad, but I also think that the internet will pick apart the live-action Sony Spider-Verse films more than most and that they can leverage that into money. Nobody will take this movie seriously anyway, so steer into it.

Madame Web opens on February 14th, 2024.

