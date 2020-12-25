Soul: Jamie Foxx – My Daughter Said, "You're Pixar Now. You Made It."

No one knows how to roast you harder than little kids, and A-list actors are no different. Jamie Foxx is no stranger to animation, not by a longshot, but apparently, or at least according to his 11-year-old daughter; you haven't 'made it' until you've done a Pixar movie. Foxx is voicing Joe Gardner in the upcoming Soul from Pixar, so apparently, he's finally made it in the eyes of his kids; so well done, Mr. Foxx. Pixar and Disney hosted a global virtual press conference, and Foxx told the story of how his daughter thoroughly roasted him and what it means to take on a role like this one.

Pete [Docter], Kemp [Powers], Dana [Murray] have gotten me where I need to be. When it comes to animation, I've done animation, but my daughter was like, my youngest was like, "Yeah, dad, you've done animation but not good animation, not the good kind." I said, "what you mean?" "You're Pixar now. You made it." So, my daughter is 11 years old and she's looking at me like, "oh, when it is gonna take off for you?" So donning this role and-and it being such a momentous role and at the same time having the music; that's what I came out here to do. So, I know my grandmother, who is looking down, would be proud that we are doing something like this. It's such an incredibly weird time that what we're going through. Something good needs to really, really happen. And I think this is, something great. And I think, when people see it, it's going to be amazing.

Soul was supposed to be a big theatrical release, and Disney waited until the beginning of October to announce that the movie would be heading to Disney+. It's a shame because the movie is really good, and the animation would probably look stunning on a big screen, but people pitched fits about wearing masks, so here we are. Hopefully, Disney will do some sort of limited theatrical event for movies that were supposed to release on the big screen, like Soul, Mulan, or even Hamilton. Just a thought, Disney.