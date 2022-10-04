Mortal Kombat Actor Teases Sequel Progress and His Character's Return

When Mortal Kombat was released back in 2021 (mid-pandemic, mind you) in both theaters and on HBO Max for same-day streaming, it became a fun videogame-to-film adaptation that offered some necessary progress in mixing media. Of course, with that being said, the recent film didn't exactly turn into the massive box-office hit that many Mortal Kombat IP fans had hoped for either, but thankfully, it didn't necessarily suggest that the future of the franchise was dead in the water.

Mortal Kombat Didn't Pull Off A Finishing Combo, But A Sequel Is On The Way

On a significant budget of nearly $55 million and raking in just under $90 million worldwide theatrically, the film was more in line to cover its at least make a slight return on its studios' investment with several engaging in the always popular streaming option (5.6 million households by the end of its first month to be specific.) So obviously, there was still plenty of support behind the new iteration regardless of reaching a mainstream movie threshold. As of early 2022, reports surfaced that a Mortal Kombat sequel would still be moving forward, with slight buzz as recent as July 2022; however, general follow-up movie information remains very scarce without dates attached. Now, one of the first film's stars suggests that some progress has been made and more Mortal Kombat is on the way… eventually!

In a new interview with Screen Rant, the beloved and talented actor Mehcad Brooks (fan-favorite character Jax) seemingly confirmed his possible return and teased that things are going in a positive direction so far. Brooks tells the publication, "I've heard some pretty exciting updates. Nothing I can get into in great detail at this very moment, but expect to see Jax back, new and improved and with these motherf—–s working."

