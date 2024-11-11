Posted in: Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, toy story 5
Toy Story 5 in The Daily LITG, the 11th of November 2024
Toy Story 5 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before.
Article Summary
- Toy Story 5 leads traffic on Bleeding Cool with concept art revealing Buzz's invasion.
- Bleeding Cool, a prominent pop culture site, celebrates 15 years of engaging coverage.
- Discover the top 10 trending stories, including Doctor Who clues and DC Comics teases.
- Sign up for the Daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter for the latest pop culture buzz.
Toy Story 5 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Toy Story 5 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Toy Story 5: New Piece Of Concept Art Shows The Buzz Invasion
- Deathstroke Returns To DC Comics In 2025? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: New T-Shirt Might Be Dropping Clue to Season 2 Villain
- Kevin Feige: Future Of Deadpool, Wolverine, And The X-Men In The MCU
- DC Comics Hush Embraces the Joker with New McFarlane Toys Release
- Black Lightning, And The New Powers Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- Yellowstone Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton (SPOILERS)
- The Return Of Atlas Comics, 50 Years On With Paramount, Walmart & Mego
- SNL: Dana Carvey's Impression Already Living Rent-Free in Musk's Mind?
- Doctor Who: Timely "73 Yards" Deleted Scene Posted, More on The Way
And other stories you might prefer…
- Norm Konyu Sells Out Of Downlands Before Thought Bubble
- Insignificant Events In The Life Of A Cactus To Be A Graphic Novel
- Alba Ceide Brings Tall Tales and Jackeline's Jacket to Thought Bubble
- The Return Of Atlas Comics in The Daily LITG 10th November 2024
LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- Yup, DC Comics' Outsiders Is A Full Blown Planetary/Authority Revival
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- Jonathan Hickman Ties G.O.D.S. To Black Swan & Black Priests
- Night Thrasher Returns From The Nineties With A New Marvel Comic
- More On DC's Dawn Of DC Plans For 2024, Revealed
- Mark Millar Suggests Royalty Rate Of 50% To Save The Comics Industry
- Marvel Is The Latest Godzilla Comics Publisher, With A 70s Omnibus
- DC Officially Cancels Black Adam Vol 2: East Of Egypt
- Justice League Godzilla/King Kong Delayed, Also Fables & Sandman
- Printwatch: More Wesley Dodds, Transformers, Void Rivals & Zawa
- "Special Thanks" to Comic Creators in The Marvels Movie Credits
- Ninja High School Gets A Crossover With Cerebus The Aardvark
- Nightmare Before Thought Bubble- The Daily LITG, 10th November 2023
LITG two years ago, On The Way To Thought Bubble
- New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- The First Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Here And It's Awesome
- Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
- Green Lantern, Penguin, "Harry Potter" Series & More HBO Max Updates
- Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy
- Is Hasbro's Price Increase Hurting the Future of Collecting?
- For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
- Brec Bassinger Discusses DC's Stargirl End, Says Series Was Shopped
- Transformers Optimus Prime Celebrates the Holidays with Hasbro
- Black Panther Original Artwork Of Shuri's First Appearance At Auction
- New Team Hits Spain in X-Men #94-96 from Ediciones Vértice, at Auction
- Corinthian Vs Venture Capitalists in Sandman Nightmare Country Return
- Rachelle Meyer's Last Guide to Literary Conflict You'll Ever Need
- Eldritch Rach Launches Plushie Cryptid Poetry at Thought Bubble
- Highest CGC Graded Amazing Spider-Man #1, #5 Brazilian Eds. at Auction
- Tim Bird's Golden Days, The Freedom And Boredom Of Being A Teenager
- Steven Ingram Brings His Old Man Grey To Thought Bubble
- Cole Henley & Michael Rosen? You're Thinking About Tomatoes
- Holly Collins' On Her Comic, Arks, That Is "Changing Science-Fiction"
- Gerry Duggan & Scott Koblish's King Dong The Ginormous Kokjü Substack
- Night Court Returns In Two Months in The Daily LITG 10th November 2022
- Captain Fishbeard & Friends Bring All-Star Creators To Thought Bubble
- Mugshots & Metallic Dynamite From Jordan Thomas at Thought Bubble
- No Surrender For The Rickard Sisters Over Women's Suffrage At TBubs
- An Illustrated History of Ghosts by Adam Allsuch Boardman at TBubs
LITG three years ago, Open To Supernatural
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Quantum Leap: Scott Bakula Issues Statement on Dean Stockwell Passing
- Will Niantic Kill Pokémon GO Like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
- Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right
- Thor Vs Hulk In 2022 Will Come With A New Level Of Gore And Violence
- Psych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's Future
- The Future Of Venom Teased In Venom #1 With Kang & Bedlam (Spoilers)
- Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
- Spider-Man Beyond – Trademarks, Salaries And Spoilers, Today
- Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images
- Brendan Hunt Submits Comic About Being R Kelly's Cell-Mate To Court
- Tapas Turns Fashionistas Into Superhero Webtoon As House Of Slay
- Peanuts' Snoopy Takes Flight as the WWI Flying Ace in Lithograph
- Murder, Mutants & Witchbreed Magic in Krakoan X-Men Titles Today
- Marvel, Can I Claim A No-Prize For The Death Of Tom Lennox?
- Garth Ennis & Henry Flint Create Sequel To Hawk The Slayer Movie
- Happy Birthday Neil Gaiman- The Daily LITG, 10th of November 2021
LITG four years ago, Three Point Five Jokers
- SCOOP: Batman: Three Jokers Sequel From Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok
- Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
- Marvel Comics Editorial Ban The Use Of Stan Lee's "Excelsior"
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Shiny Ferroseed Is Live For All Players In Pokémon GO
- Chris Claremont Returns To The X-Men With X-Men Legends
- Shiny Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
- You've Had Baby Yoda, Teen Groot And Now… Young Hellboy
- Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020
- Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics
- Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders For Big News
- Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200
- New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack
- Will Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 Beat Issue #75 73% Bump?
- Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023
LITG five years ago, Doctor Who was coming…
And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
- Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 10th November 2019 – "Everyone Seemed To Pass On The Flight Rings"
- Top 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels of October 2019
- All The Tiered Covers for Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child by Rafael Grampa, Paul Pope, Joelle Jones, Frank Miller, Andy Kubert
- RanKING: From "Doctor Sleep" to "It, Chapter 2"– The Best to Worst of Stephen King Adaptations 2019
- Can Psylocke Kill a God in Fallen Angels #1 [Preview]
- Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
LITG six years ago, Cosplay mattered
And DC Universe got hacked against Trump.
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
- Daredevil's Greatest Villain Returns in Next Week's Daredevil #611
- Do You Live in Marin County, California? Do You Still Want a Comic Shop? Then Read On…
- San Diego Comic-Con President, John Rogers, Has Died
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Reppion, comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes.
- Belladonna artist, Clint Hilinski
- Steve Ekstrom, comic book writer.
- Starchild comics creator James A. Owen
- Jim Stenstrum, writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella
- DC Comics mocker Khaver Siddiqi
- Susan F. Daigle-Leach, comic book colourist and letterer.
- Comic book reviewer Jimi Longmuir
- Valia Kapadai, artist at Lar Lar Lar Comics
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Toy Story 5, Toy Story 5, Toy Story 5, Toy Story 5, Toy Story 5, Toy Story 5,