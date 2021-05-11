Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Costumes Come To Life EXCLUSIVE

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW is out this Friday, marking the return of one of the most iconic film franchises in horror history. Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols, the film is looking to jumpstart SAW from a fresh place while creating and crafting something of their own. It looks and feels like a return to the thriller storytelling the first film featured, and that is a good thing. Today, we have a look at some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at costume designer Laura Montgomery's concept sketches and behind-the-scenes looks at some of the costumes we can expect to see on screen this weekend.

Spiral Looks Like It Will Be A Wild One This Weekend

Laura Montgomery is no stranger to doing somewhat elaborate costuming, as you can see in her work on What We Do In The Shadows. She certainly seems to have had to keep refreshing Chris Rock's look as the film progresses. His character, Zeke, shows the wear of the day dealing with the kind of justice the SAW franchise is known for dishing out, both on his face and in the outfit he is wearing.

There will also be some characters wearing some crazy outfits in Spiral, like this weird Uncle Sam number. I love the look of that hat! Some more sketches and a tan-suited gentleman can also be found below.

All in all, the more they release from Spiral, the more I get excited. I was like everyone else when they announced this film, rolling my eyes and scratching my head when Chris Rock was cast. Now, this has a real shot to be up there as one of the best in the franchise.

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW, starring Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols, directed by Darren Bousmann, opens this Friday, May 14th.