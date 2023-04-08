Return Of The Jedi WIll Return To Theaters For One Week This Month Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi is returning to theaters to celebrate the 40th anniversary for one week only this month.

Return of the Jedi, the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy, will return to theaters for one week only, starting on April 28th. Celebrating the 40th anniversary, the epic conclusion is a fan favorite, and many list it as their favorite film in the trilogy. Celebrated artist Matt Ferguson was tasked for creating the poster for the re-release, no small task as the poster is almost as important as the film coming back itself in the eyes of some. As always, he nailed it. He had this to say about its creation to StarWars.com: "I'm so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire," says Ferguson. "For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.". Tickets should be on sale soon at Fandango for the screenings, which run April 28th- May 4th in the US and April 28th- May 1st in the UK.

Return Of The Jedi, As It Should Be Seen

"Jabba the Hutt. Speeder bikes. The Emperor and Ewoks. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is turning 40 and will make its own triumphant return this month. Today, fans attending Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 were the first to learn that the beloved sixth chapter in the Skywalker saga, Return of the Jedi, is heading back to theaters — its first official release in 26 years. Starting April 28, Return of the Jedi will return to select theaters in the US, UK, and other regions for a limited time, welcoming a whole new generation of fans to enjoy a full theatrical presentation of the iconic film for the very first time. As with the 40th-anniversary screenings of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 2020, a striking new poster commemorating Return of the Jedi's theatrical return has been created, again by artist Matt Ferguson."