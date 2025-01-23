Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – James Gunn Shares A Photo From Set

Filming for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially started, as James Gunn shared a picture from the set. We even got a sneak peek at the logo.

Article Summary James Gunn shares a behind-the-scenes photo from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set, offering a logo sneak peek.

Production began on schedule with Milly Alcock starring as Supergirl at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Director Craig Gillespie and a talented cast, including Jason Momoa as Lobo, join the promising project.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow explores a tougher Supergirl story, scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

The new DC Universe is really beginning to take flight now that we're in 2025. Creature Commandos wrapped its first season, and Superman will be released this summer, but productions are starting to get off the ground. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was reported to begin production in January, and it seems that that timeline was accurate. James Gunn took to social media to share a picture of share Milly Alcock in a chair with her back to the camera and the logo on the back of the chair. Gunn said, "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira." The logo tease is pretty sweet looking, minimalistic, and almost like graffiti or like it was done on spray paint. Plot details on this one are still minimal, but now that production has kicked off, maybe we'll start to learn a few more things.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Taken Flight

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released on June 26, 2026.

