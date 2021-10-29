Superman Takes on Atom Man in Poster From Serial At Heritage Auctions

Superman serials from back in the day were some of the best appearances of the character in media. Played in two of them by Kirk Alyn, "Superman Flies Again" saw the Man of Steel take on Atom Man, who is Lex Luthor in disguise in the 1950 serial. These were actually the first appearances in live-action ever. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now is a one-sheet poster for the serial printed on linen. Pretty fantastic art on this one, which as of this writing is sitting at $1000 and sure to fetch way, way more than that. Check out the Superman goodness down below.

I Need More Classic Superman In My Collection

"Atom Man Vs. Superman (Columbia, 1950). Rolled, Fine+ on Linen. One Sheet (27" X 41") Chapter 1-"Superman Flies Again." Lyle Talbot is the devious antagonist Lex Luthor, who disguises himself as Atom Man and threatens to destroy Metropolis. Of course, it's up to none other than Superman (Kirk Alyn) to save the imperiled city in this thrilling adventure serial. Alyn would star in two serials for Columbia as the "Man of Steel," which were the first live-action appearances for the famous DC Comic character. This exciting poster is an ideal collectible for superhero and serial fans alike! Professional restoration has addressed edge and fold wear, small chips or tears, creases, slight paper loss, and some fold separation. The poster displays well, as light airbrushing has been applied to the folds."

Who doesn't need more classic Superman in their life? One of these days I will add something from the serials to my collection, and if you have the money right now this is a great piece to add to yours. Go here and get more info and to place a bid on this. While there, check out the other memorabilia taking bids today.