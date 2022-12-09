Taylor Swift Will Write & Direct Her First Film For Searchlight

Taylor Swift is taking the next step in her career; some would say the next logical one. After directing some of her own music videos, she will now write and direct her first feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The plot and details of the film are being kept under wraps, but the script for the film is an original script written by the singer herself. "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. Deadline had the news.

Taylor Swift Heading Into Film Is Exciting

Regardless of how you feel about Taylor Swift as a person of her music, there is no way you can deny her talent as a writer and storyteller. For those that do not know, somehow, last year, she released a short film she directed for her song All Too Well (Taylor's Version) that starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, and it was fantastic. In fact, Universal went ahead and gave the film limited theatrical engagements in the states, and it played at the Tribeca and Toronto film festivals. That means it is on the shortlist to be nominated for an Academy Award this year, and don't be shocked if it is. Check it out below if you haven't already.

After the release of that short film, I waited all year for this announcement. She has a good eye for getting a shot, and we know the writing will be high caliber. This really feels like a great move for her as Taylor Swift moves into the next phase of her artistic life. Plenty more on this one coming.