Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, terrifier, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Is Going to Delve Deeper Into Its Supernatural Elements

The filmmaker behind Terrifier recently suggested that the third film will delve deeper into elements of its established supernatural lore.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 is set to explore deeper into its supernatural lore.

Director Damien Leone hints at a blend of horror and humor.

Expect iconic kills and Art the Clown's sadistic charm.

Mark your calendars: Terrifier 3 releases on October 25, 2024.

There's always an indie horror flick that manages to emerge every few years and transcend expectations, with the recent Terrifier film-turned-franchise becoming another example of the success behind micro-budget productions. Now, the film will be earning a third chapter (slated for 2024) that will delve deeper into the lore established by Terrifier writer and director Damien Leone.

And yes, that suggests we'll be unveiling even more of the supernatural elements that have since become attached to Art the Clown.

Terrifier 3 Plans to Expand its Current Lore

While chatting with Screen Rant before the re-release of Terrifier 2 last month, the film's mastermind explained, "There's still going to be plenty of supernatural things; it's inevitable in Part 3. Like I said, I'm not ignoring the groundwork that was laid, but there's an artistic way to approach it where it's just not so in your face. Some things just are going to be in your face, but you'll understand when you see it; a lot of it's grounded. But yeah, I'm excited, you're gonna see, and it's sickening and hysterical how it picks up and how Art gets out of that situation, if I could say that. Maybe this is a bit of a spoiler, but to see how the Victoria character aids Art the Clown in that journey is sort of just as interesting."

He later tells the site, "There's a lot of new fresh elements in this movie, there's a lot of, I call it 'safety net,' just a lot of Art the Clown doing his thing, everything you love about this franchise that you're there to see, you're definitely going to get. I'm always going to deliver that; you're going to see the big kills and Art the Clown being his quirky, charming, sadistic self."

Terrifier 3 is slated to terrorize audiences on October 25, 2024. Just in time for Halloween!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!