Tessa Thompson Stars In Sylvie's Love, Out December 23rd On Prime

The trailer and poster for Tessa Thomson starring Sylvie's Love is out, and it looks delightful. Co-starring Nnamdi Asomugha, the film follows two people: a jazz musician (Asomugha) and an aspiring actress (Thompson) through the years. They come together and go their separate ways multiple times, always finding each other again. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, the film will release on Amazon Prime on December 23rd. You can see the poster and trailer for the Tessa Thompson film down below.

Tessa Thompson Is A Treasure, This Will Be Great

"In Sylvie's Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader as a member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father's record store as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them, unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie's career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love."

This looks delightful and a good and refreshing way to end the year. You put Tessa Thomson in something, and I am going to want to watch it, so I am so in for this. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 23rd.