The Batman: Kristen Stewart on Joker Fan Campaign Opposite Pattinson

It's no secret that actress Kristen Stewart still thinks fondly of her former Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. While both have gone to their respective successful careers, the latter landed one of the biggest as the lead in The Batman. Fans were treated to an extensive look at the new Caped Crusader for the Matt Reeves-directed film. While promoting her upcoming film Spencer, the upcoming biopic about Princess Diana, Stewart was asked about the fan campaign to make her the next live-action incarnation of Joker.

Batman's biggest rival has been played by multiple actors in films from Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix. "I love the energy behind that," Stewart told Variety. "It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don't traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person." When asked to clarify, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."

In the upcoming Warner Bros film, Batman will be facing the Penguin (Colin Ferrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis. The latest trailer was released at DC Fandome that saw a comprehensive look at all the major characters in action. Fan interest in Stewart would be for a potential sequel. The most notable female Joker in Batman was in DC's Flashpoint, where there was an alternate reality when Joe Chill murdered Bruce Wayne instead of his parents. Thomas became Batman instead, and Martha became the Joker.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kristen Stewart Responds to 'Joker' Internet Campaign (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiMyKvaV4uk)

The true identity of the Clown of Crime was purposely kept mysterious for most of his history. Still, the live-action films gave him an official alias with the 1989 Tim Burton film as Jack Napier, played by Nicholson, and the 2019 Todd Phillips film Joker with Phoenix playing Arthur Fleck. The Batman comes to theaters on March 4, 2022.