The Batman: Part II Will Likely Shoot At The End Of The Year

The Batman: Part II star Robert Pattinson knows what the movie is about: "But I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."

Article Summary The Batman: Part II is set to film at the end of 2025, confirmed by star Robert Pattinson.

Director Matt Reeves assures the production schedule is aligning despite previous uncertainties.

Robert Pattinson juggles roles in The Odyssey and The Batman, planning spring/summer and end-of-year shoots.

The Batman: Part II's release is slated for October 1, 2027, ensuring ample post-production time.

The production schedule of The Batman: Part II has been so stupidly dramatic, but it seems like things are more set in stone right now than they have been. Director Matt Reeves has been pretty confident that they will be filming this year, but people were a little concerned about timelines when Robert Pattinson joined the cast of The Odyssey. When exactly are these two productions going to line up? It sounds like we might have a better idea of when everything will happen.

Pattinson is currently doing the rounds for Mickey 17, which everyone is already saying sounds excellent, but the box office numbers aren't looking great, so you need to plan on seeing that next month. He was asked by Variety about when he'll be suiting up again. Pattinson replied, "I think at the end of the year? And I know what it's about but I can't tell anyone, but it's like, it's very cool. It's very exciting."

We all knew we wouldn't get any plot details out of him, and even if he did say something, it would probably end up being a lie, and Pattinson was just trolling everyone for the lulz. Either way, it sounds like Pattinson is hitting up The Odyssey sometime this spring and summer, and then he'll be suiting up for Batman at the end of the year.

The Batman: Part II currently has a release date of October 1, 2027, so if they are shooting at the end of 2025 and into 2026, that gives Reeves and the rest of the team plenty of time for post-production and to make sure everyone can do pickups. Sometimes, when you have stacked casts and you need to do pickups, it can really kneecap a timeline, so having a long post-production cycle is not a bad thing at all.

