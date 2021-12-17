The Black Phone Has Been Delayed To June Of 2022

The Black Phone, the newest horror film from director Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Doctor Strange), has been delayed until June 24th, 2022. That is a four-month delay, all told, which Deadline broke the news about. Guess they think it will play well in the summer box office. Starring Ethan Hawke as a child abductor, the film is co-written by frequent collaborators Derrickson and Robert Cargill. This one had its first footage debut at CinemaCon a couple of months ago and generated some huge buzz coming out of there. You can see the trailer for The Black Phone down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Black Phone – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eGP6im8AZA)

The Black Phone Synopsis

"The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

I was not prepared for the supernatural elements introduced here; I had no clue that was a part of this, though I should have with Derrickson and Cargill at the wheel. This looks good, and Hawke is sort of terrifying here. He doesn't let loose like this that often anymore, and for years refused to play a villain like this, or a "bad guy," as he would say. But man, he looks like he threw himself into the role completely—The Black Phone releases in theaters on June 24th, 2022.