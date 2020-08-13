Watch The Trailer For Netflix Film The Devil All The Time Right Here

Netflix thriller The Devil All The Time dropped its trailer this morning, and the film looks excellent. The cast for the film is beyond impressive and includes Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, and Mia Wasikowska. That is one of the most stacked casts of the year. In the film, directed by Antonio Campos "In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family." The Devil All The Time is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. Watch the trailer below.

The Devil All The Time Could Make Awards Noise

The synopsis for the novel is as follows: "Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All the Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There's Willard Russell, a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can't save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrifi­cial blood he pours on his "prayer log." There's Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial kill­ers, who troll America's highways, searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There's the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte's orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right."

With subject matter like this and the cast that this film boasts, there is almost zero chance this turns out badly. This just instantly became one of my most anticipated watches of the fall, and there is a good chance this becomes one of my favorites of the year. Hopefully, it lives up to that awesome trailer.