The Exorcist: Believer Is A Different David Gordon Green Experience

David Gordon Green talks a bit about how his new film The Exorcist: Believer will differ from his Halloween trilogy.

The Exorcist: Believer seems to be sneaking up on people, which is strange. It is a legacy sequel set in the universe of one of the most iconic franchises in horror, from a director, David Gordon Green, coming off another very financially successful horror franchise reboot with his Halloween trilogy. This is another planned trilogy if Blumhouse has its way. Starring Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn returning to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the first trailer for the film did create some buzz. However, it still seems to be flying under the radar a bit. In a recent chat with Empire, Green talked a bit about how this film will differ from his Halloween trilogy.

The Exorcist: Believer Can't Be Worse Than The Other Sequels

"The Halloween movies are in the slasher genre," Green explains. "They're a place to play and maybe have some campy fun. But this one was more researched and a bit academic. The narrative we were sculpting and the relationships were more dramatic. It's a very different approach. We're talking about the horror genre, but my main ambition was to preserve the dramatic integrity and not lean into what's evolved within the genre as a result of the original film. But that's impossible: you have to acknowledge that there have been so many movies that are derivative copycats of The Exorcist. It has evolved as a concept, so making a slow-burn, dramatic, provocative, horrific film is different with today's audience than it was 50 years ago."

I am on record as being an Exorcist hater, though I liked the third one. I have watched this trailer many times, and I am sold now for some reason. I think this will be good. It better be for Blumhouse's sake, at least.

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters on October 13th.

