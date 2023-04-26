The Exorcist Sequel Is Titled The Exorcist: Believer David Gordon Green's new Exorcist film is titled The Exorcist: Believer, revealed at CinemaCon 2023 during the Universal presentation.

The Exorcist is getting a bunch of new sequels from David Gordon Green starting this year, and on stage at CinemaCon just now during the Universal presentation, it was confirmed that the full title for the film is The Exorcist: Believer. Footage was shown as well. Starring in the new film are Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night In Miami), Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn. Still no word on if Linda Blair will return to the franchise either.

Believer Is A Neat Title. Should Have Been The Exorcist Ends, Or The Exorcist Kills

The Exorcist has had good sequels in the past, though most would say they haven't liked them. Part 3 is great, however. Watch it if you haven't. Gordon Green has his work cut out for him, but Odom Jr. is fantastic, and his casting got me super interested. We will all find out if they should have just left it alone when The Exorcist: Believer opens on October 13th.