Real Genius Hits 4K Blu-ray On September 13th

Real Genius, a classic of the '80s, is coming to 4K Blu-ray on September 13th. The disc does not have a ton of special features but will include the famous "Balloon Chair" deleted scene, as well as the TV cut of the film that hasn't been released in a while. The 4K scan of the film is scanned from the original negative, and will also include a Dolby Atmos audio track. Below you can see the full specs of the disc, as well as the cover for the release.

Real Genius 4K Release Details

"When a group of crazy college geniuses put their heads together, almost anything can happen. Hold on for a freewheeling, uproarious look at just how much mischief a bunch of high-IQers can concoct. Chris (Val Kilmer) is the top brain who just wants to party, Mitch (Gabe Jarret) is the 16-year-old whiz kid, and Lazlo (Jonathan Gries), America's number one brain, literally lives in a world of his own … Chris' closet. Supposedly hard at work on a lab project, they still find time to turn the dorm into an ice-skating rink, and throw a beach party in the auditorium complete with a lagoon and bikini-clad beauties. When the geniuses discover that their unscrupulous mentor Professor Hathaway (William Atherton) has had them working on a secret weapon for the military, they plot an elaborate revenge. Their plan culminates in an incredible scheme that outsmarts the military and convinces the professor that it doesn't pay to fool with a REAL GENIUS!"

Here is the complete list of features and specs for the release:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, reviewed and approved by director Martha Coolidge

All-new Dolby Atmos and 5.1 audio, reviewed and approved by director Martha Coolidge + Original Dolby Stereo

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 + Dolby Stereo audio

Special Features: NEW: "Balloon Chair" Deleted Scene + Raw Takes Montage NEW: TV Version of the film Feature Commentary with Director Martha Coolidge

