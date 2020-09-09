The Father: Donnie Yen, Alec Baldwin, Frank Grillo in Action-Thriller

Guess the traditional 80s action film isn't dead after all as stars Donnie Yen, Alec Baldwin, and Frank Grillo are in the new action-thriller The Father, according to Deadline Hollywood. Described as an "ode to revered action movies of the '80s", the film is set against the Irish-American gangland of South Boston. It charts the struggle of a middle-class Hong Kong immigrant John Chung (Yen), making the best of his family's new American life as a modest fish broker in the city's infamous docklands. When his wayward teenage boys stumble upon four kilos of heroin, they're hunted by a local crime ring and a group of corrupt cops. AGC International will handle international sales with CAA Media Finance handling U.S. distribution rights.

The Father Production Details and Other Projects

Directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hanel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) and screenplay by P.G. Cuschieri, The Father will be produced by Arthur Sarkissian (Rush Hour), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (John Wick), John Schramm, and Yen. Yen was recently in the live-action adaptation of Mulan for Disney and Enter the Fat Dragon for Well Go USA Entertainment. He finished filming Benny Chan's Raging Fire and currently filming New Kung Fu Cult Master. Baldwin has a recurring role as President Donald Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He will be in the action-comedy Chick Fight, which comes to theaters on November 13, and just completed filming Pixie for Bloom. He's set to reprise his role in The Boss Baby 2 set for a 2021 release. Grillo is in the Showtime series Billions. He also stars in the upcoming Jiu Jitsu opposite Nicolas Cage and Joe Carnahan's Boss Level with Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson for Highland Film Group. He also co-stars with Watts in Once Upon a Time in Staten Island for Blumhouse.