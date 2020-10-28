The First Trailer for the David Bowie Biopic Stardust is Here

Gabriel Range's upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust chronicles the singer's path to his signature persona Ziggy Stardust. Star Johnny Flynn (Emma) plays the musician at 24-years old when he's still trying to sell his image as an artist traveling to America in 1971. Helping him along the way is Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman played by Marc Maron (GLOW). The trailer from IFC Films finds Bowie having difficulties selling his music as he's trying to mold how he presents himself to audiences.

The trailer reveals snippets of what served to be his inspiration for "Space Oddity" (1969) as we see Flynn don an early astronaut flight suit. We also see don his signature bright makeup and red hair as Ziggy took shape. The singer released 26 studio albums and won a total of 49 awards and 113 nominations throughout his 54-year career, including 11 NME and six Grammy Awards. Most of his Grammys came posthumously after his death in 2016, with his final album "Blackstar" won four in 2017. He previously won for "Jazzin' for Blue Jean" in 1985 and earned lifetime honors in 2006.

Some of Bowie's collaborations are among the biggest in music history, including being the last artist to work with Bing Crosby as they both filmed a Christmas special together where the two sang a duet of "Little Drummer Boy." He was also the final guest of T.Rex frontman Marc Bolan's limited TV series, where they performed a duet of Bowie's "Heroes" as Bolan died in a car accident not long afterward in 1977. In 1981, Bowie collaborated with Queen for one of their biggest hits, "Under Pressure," despite recording his vocals separately from lead singer Freddie Mercury. Despite the song's massive success, the group never performed the song on stage with Bowie until Mercury's tribute concert, where Annie Lennox sang his parts.

Co-written by Christopher Bell, the film also stars Jena Malone, Aaron Poole, and Roanna Cochrane. Stardust hits theatres, digital, and on-demand on November 25.

