"The Gentlemen" Hits 4K Blu-ray April 21st, On Digital Now

The Gentlemen hits 4K Blu-ray and DVD on April 21st, and today the cover for the release debuted online. The film released in theaters in January and was a modest hit at the box office while it was still open. It has been available on digital streaming services for a couple of weeks now, as many films that have been in theaters the last couple of months saw their release windows shrink. The Gentlemen release includes three featurettes, including a behind-the-scenes and slang terms for weed gag reel of sorts. Check out the cover and full specs for the disc below.

The Gentlemen 4K Blu-ray Cover

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him.

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL:

Behind-the-Scenes of THE GENTLEMEN – Get up close with the talented cast of THE GENTLEMEN as they give an inside look at the making of the film and share their experiences working with legendary director Guy Ritchie.

Best Gentlemanly Quips – A selection of some of the funniest lines from THE GENTLEMEN that spotlights the witty writing behind the film.

Glossary of Cannabis – Viewers are given a fun educational montage highlighting the numerous nicknames of Marijuana shown throughout the film.

Viewers are given a fun educational montage highlighting the numerous nicknames of Marijuana shown throughout the film. Photo Gallery

I enjoyed The Gentlemen more than others seemed to when it came out. The cast was solid, and say what you will about the script, they all played their roles well. McConaughey, Hunnam, and Farrell especially. The fast pace and sleekness in the cinematography help the story immensely, and Guy Ritchie and crime always go well together.

You can watch the film on VOD streaming now, and but The Gentlemen on 4k Blu-ray/DVD on April 21st.