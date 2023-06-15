Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, mcu, The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk Coming To Disney+ Tomorrow

The MCU is almost complete on Disney+, as The Incredible Hulk will join the service tomorrow, June 16th. We are allomost there!

The Incredible Hulk is coming to Disney+, and we are one step closer to completing the MCU all in one place. The rights to the 2008 film, the second-ever release from Marvel Studios, have reverted back to Marvel, and now the film will be placed under the Marvel tab on Disney+. Louis Leterrier directed the film, which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, and William Hurt. Tyler and Nelson will return as Betty and The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World next July. Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo, starting with Avengers. The only two remaining MCU films not on the service are Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Incredible Hulk Was Pretty Good Too

"Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him into The Incredible Hulk. Cut off from his true love Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), and forced to hide from his nemesis, Gen. Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), Banner soon comes face-to-face with a new threat: a supremely powerful enemy known as The Abomination (Tim Roth)."

The Incredible Hulk came out about a month after Iron Man and grossed $264 million worldwide, but more importantly, it featured more seeds and an after-credits scene, further developing the MCU world. Norton was good as Banner, and I remember being sad he left the MCU before we got to Avengers, but Ruffalo was so good that nobody cared. Still, this is miles better than the 2003 Hulk film by Ang Lee and worthy of addition to any MCU rewatch or marathon. After adding some of the Sony Marvel films earlier this year, it is only a matter of time until we can finally marathon the entire MCU on one streaming service.

The Incredible Hulk starts streaming on Disney+ tomorrow.

