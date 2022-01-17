The Jack in the Box is Back in Awakening

In thisCastle Talk episode, Jason chats with Lawrence Fowler, writer and director of Jack in the Box: Awakening, a new film following Fowler's film Jack in the Box, releasing Jan 18, 2022 (VOD, Digital HD & DVD) in the U.S. In the new movie, terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon – Jack. The powerful entity in the box makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar – deliver six victims to Jack, and Olga will live.

Lawrence Fowler is a multi-award-winning Welsh Film Director and Writer. Working alongside his producing partner Geoff, Fowler Media Limited was born to produce genre feature films and TV projects for worldwide audiences. His 2020 film 'The Jack in the Box' earned the Best Feature Award at the British Horror Film Festival and held its premiere at prestigious Leicester Square.

Fowler talks with Jason about what it's like bringing a monster back and planning to have him come back many times. He also comments on how this film is full of gothic trappings, with a young heroine traveling to take a job in a remote manor, walled off from the rest of the country.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE JACK IN THE BOX 2: Awakening Trailer (2022) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i94q74umDGw)

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest volume is Femme Fataes: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.