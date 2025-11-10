Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony, The Legend of Zelda | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda, wes ball

The Legend of Zelda Film Has Reportedly Started Production

Production has reportedly started on the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, which is currently scheduled for release on May 7, 2027.

Article Summary The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has started production in New Zealand, aiming for a May 7, 2027 release.

Bo Bragason is confirmed as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link; other casting details remain secret.

Director Wes Ball is at the helm, with Sony set to distribute the highly anticipated Nintendo adaptation.

Filming is expected to wrap in April 2026, keeping the project on track for its planned release window.

The Legend of Zelda film is reportedly in production as of this weekend. The movie has been moving steadily along for a couple of years now, but the official casting announcement back in July was the biggest indicator that they were almost ready to get this party started. It was confirmed on the official Nintendo social media channels that Bo Bragason will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link, but these are the only casting confirmations we have at this time. IGN got their hands on a production report that says the film has been moved to "in production" in New Zealand, which makes sense. New Zealand has been the backdrop for fantasy movies ever since The Lord of the Rings. They are also heading into summer, while the rest of the Northern Hemisphere is heading into winter. They'll likely film for about a month, take a break for the holidays, and, according to the production notes, are set to wrap in April 2026. That gives them a little over a year to meet the May 7, 2027, release date.

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, who had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. Now that the casting announcement is out of the way, you can all continue to be Totally Normal And Calm about this film.

