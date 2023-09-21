Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: fred dekker, kino lorber, The Monster Squad

The Monster Squad Finally Comes To 4K Blu-ray In November

Finally, after years of waiting, The Monster Squad is coming to 4K Blu-ray and it is a loaded release. It will come out in November.

The Monster Squad is the best group-of-kids-adventure film of the '80s, and for years now, we have been waiting for a 4K Blu-ray release. Finally, Kino Lorber will release it on November 28th. The film gets a brand new transfer straight from the original negative and will feature two feature-length commentaries. What's more, there are many special features, including 15 minutes of deleted scenes, a bunch of making of docs, and a third disc with the awesome making-of doc Wolfman's Got Nards. Below, you can see the cover for the release and the complete list of features on what is sure to be a disc on every horror fan's holiday gift list.

The Monster Squad Is Better Than Goonies. I Said What I Said.

You know who to call when you have ghosts, but who do you call about monsters? The Monster Squad—a group of young kids devoted to protecting their suburban neighborhood from strange things that go bump in the night. They ain't afraid of no ghouls! Count Dracula (Duncan Regehr) escapes Van Helsing (Jack Gwillim) and adjourns to modern-day Earth in search of an ancient amulet that will grant him final control over the delicate balance between good and evil in the world. To help him, the creepy Count calls on some old friends: the weird Wolfman (Carl Thibault), grotesque Gill-Man (Tom Woodruff Jr.), mildewed Mummy (Michael MacKay), and freaky Frankenstein (Tom Noonan). Standing in their way—The Monster Squad! Produced by Peter Hyams (Running Scared), written by Shane Black (Lethal Weapon) and Fred Dekker (Night of the Creeps), and directed by Dekker, the cult smash Monster Squad makes ghost-busting look like child's play!

Here is the complete list of special features for all three discs that are a part of this release:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker and Cinematographer Bradford May

Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker with Actors Andre Gower, Ryan Lambert, and Ashley Bank

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker and Cinematographer Bradford May

Audio Commentary by Director Fred Dekker with Actors Andre Gower, Ryan Lambert, and Ashley Bank

Monster Squad Forever: Five-Part Documentary (79 Minutes)

A Conversation with Frankenstein – Archival Piece with Tom Noonan (9 Minutes)

Deleted Scenes (15 Minutes)

Animated Storyboard Sequence (2 Minutes)

Stills Gallery (10 Minutes)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Optional English Subtitles

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS (2018) – Documentary Feature Co-Written and Directed by The Monster Squad Star Andre Gower. Starring Shane Black, Fred Dekker, Seth Green, Adam Goldberg, Andre Gower, Heather Langenkamp, Adam Green and Chuck Russell

Optional English Subtitles

