The Nun II Director Teases a Few Easter Egg Details Within The Film

When it comes to the expansive history of The Conjuring franchise, there's always going to be a slight nod to other films, characters, or storylines popping up from time to time. Especially when they're all tethered by the inclusion of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Now, after the recent digital release of The Nun II, the director behind the film is sharing a few specific easter eggs to keep an eye on. Which apparently includes a few that haven't been noticed just yet.

The Nun II Easter Egg Details to Watch For

During a conversation with /Film, The Nun II director Michael Chaves discussed a few easter egg details that fans hadn't noticed and admitted that there were a few with key purposes. Chaves tells the site, "The other thing is you get a glimpse … I'm not going to say what or who. But when Irene is up in the air facing Valak, you get a glimpse of something. Then, in one of the very last shots of the movie, where Irene is looking at Maurice, she's holding her rosary. It echoes another image, which, if you look through the posters of the previous movies, you might be able to connect it. I haven't had anybody point that out. But I really haven't dug that much online. I'm curious if anyone actually figures that one out."

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker discussed the unavoidable ending for Maurice (or Frenchie), teased by the film's ending. He explains, "[His fate] was something that I think we all had hesitations about. We love this character so much, and audiences loved him so much. We weren't sure we wanted to kill him off. But I think building the tension and putting him with a family and having him fall in love and just having him become this father figure … I think all of it is just more … It just builds the angst and anxiety. You can just feel the heartbreak coming."

At this point, we're extremely interested to see if The Nun and The Conjuring will crossover during the next flagship film, given all of the connective details that have been setting the table for even more horror.

The Nun II is available for purchase via digital platforms and can currently be streamed on Max.

