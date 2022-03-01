The Nun Star Provides an Update on the Film's Potential Sequel

After the booming success of stories within the expansive lore of The Conjuring universe, there have been (several) sequels branching out from the main series to their spin-off entries to appease fans of the franchise.

One film that wasn't exactly received with as much adoration critically but was still big enough to drum up $365 million in box office totals (the highest of the franchise) was The Nun – a spin-off story about an unforgettable character from the second entry of The Conjuring. In 2017, there were conversations about a potential sequel to The Nun that would also tie things together with Lorraine Warren and her character arc. Since then, there's been very minimal discussion about the return to the film; however, there's recently been a little discussion about its ambiguous status.

In a new interview with the star of the first film, Taissa Farmiga, the actor notes that she herself is slightly unsure of where things stand. Farmiga tells The Hollywood Reporter, "There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year, but the pandemic has obviously affected everything, including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was. But I also haven't seen a script. So I haven't heard anything definitive or anyone say, 'Hey, this is going.' So I don't know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It's been years."

Recently, the third chapter of The Conjuring (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) managed to earn over $200 million in the box office with a simultaneous release on HBO Max – adding a little weight to the idea that there's still some life within the franchise to explore.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Nun, more entries within the primary series, or brand new spin-offs within The Conjuring universe?