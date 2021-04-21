EXCLUSIVE: See A Clip From New Horror Film The Resort, Out April 30th

The Resort Is a new horror film from Taylor Chien starring Bianca Haase, Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis, and Michelle Randolph about a group of friends who go to a supposedly haunted resort looking for the mysterious Half-Faced Girl. Once there…well you can imagine what happens next. The film was actually shot on location in an abandoned resort and not on a sound stage, so that is pretty cool. And the location looks gorgeous and a bit ominous if I do say so myself. Today, we are happy to share an exclusive clip from The Resort, where the group comes across a most unwanted discovery.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE RESORT (Bleeding Cool Exclusive Preview) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKkY6ClMaH0)

The Resort Synopsis

"Four friends head to Hawaii to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort in hopes of finding the infamous Half-Faced Girl. When they arrive, they soon learn you should be careful what you wish for. Lex is a writer obsessed with the paranormal. For her birthday, Lex's three closest friends decide to take her on a surprise trip to an abandoned resort in Hawaii. The resort is the supposed haunt of an infamous ghost, The Half-Faced Girl, and Lex is determined to find her. When they arrive on the island, they find a massive, beautiful and eerily empty resort. Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one, leaving her at the mercy of the evil spirit."

Below you can find the full trailer for the thriller as well. It is a really well-done trailer, to be honest.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Resort | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bQotiZhSaQ)

Vertical Entertainment has been putting out a bunch of entertaining films these last few months, and this one doesn't look much different. The cast seems solid, and thank god they did not go found footage with this one. That would have made it dead in the water if you ask me. The Resort will open in select theaters and On-Demand Friday, April 30th.