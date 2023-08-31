Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, marvel, Steven Yeun, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts Director on Working with Steven Yeun (Again)

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier on working with Steven Yeun again for the MCU, and what he's excited to achieve with the film.

In 2024, we'll finally get the chance to witness Marvel's first attempt at wrangling some of their most notorious antiheroes for the MCU government with Thunderbolts, which will be quite a ride. Plus, interestingly enough, it won't just become a chance for MCU characters to reunite, but it'll also be a chance to see actor Steven Yeun and director Jake Schreier take on a brand new story together after their recent BEEF collaboration.

So what is it that Schreier enjoys about his work with Yeun?

Thunderbolts Director on Steven Yeun's Strengths

When asked about first working with the actor on BEEF ahead of Thunderbolts, the director tells Comic Book Resources, "He's just such a special actor. There's something really nice about an actor who can hit all their beats and can be technical but also just steadfastly refuses to act a single moment that is false. He is always bringing his reality to it. If he can't find it, that means there is something that needs to be fixed." When specifically segueing into their upcoming collaboration for the Marvel movie, he explains, "[Thunderbolts] is a superhero movie, and big things will be happening. But the story doesn't work if you don't have those little quiet moments. It's really about this very heartbreaking admission between two characters. Even the biggest superhero movie needs those moments. Given that, what I wanted for that, it was just a matter of convincing [Steven] to do it."

Schreier then briefly addressed his excitement for the MCU flick and added, "It's a very different set of characters. There's a really strong idea of what binds them together. There's a real desire to make something that stands on its own. It doesn't feel like a sequel or another iteration of something we've seen, but something that really feels new within a world that is obviously so wonderful and so familiar. I think that that was very exciting. It's something that we're very excited about."

The current cast of Thunderbolts includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Yeun in an undisclosed "key" role.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

